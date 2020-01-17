Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $228.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.00 and a 200 day moving average of $222.33. The company has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $172.00 and a 1 year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.