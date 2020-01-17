Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 572,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,867,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. 47,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,582. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

