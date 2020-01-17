Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of Merus stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. Merus has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $357.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.14.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 83,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

