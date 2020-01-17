Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Lifted by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 784.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,545,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 32.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,133,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,653,000 after buying an additional 1,488,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Metlife by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Metlife by 6,954.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,158,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,623,000 after buying an additional 1,141,831 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.48. 1,981,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,141. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

