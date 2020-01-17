Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €13.30 ($15.47) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €15.20 ($17.67) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.16 ($16.46).

B4B3 stock opened at €13.20 ($15.35) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 million and a P/E ratio of -38.04. Metro has a 1 year low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a 1 year high of €14.88 ($17.30).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

