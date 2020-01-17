MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 9,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 79,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 979.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 430.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. 3,244,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

