MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $362-362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.17 million.MGP Ingredients also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.56. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. ValuEngine raised MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.50.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.