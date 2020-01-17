Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Decreased by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 2.1% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $108.89 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

