Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.76

Shares of Minebea Mitsumi Inc (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.09.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Minebea Mitsumi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.49.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in China, Japan, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI business. The Machined Components segment provides bearing products, including miniature and small-sized ball bearings, rod-end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, and precision machined parts.

