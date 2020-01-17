Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 45,715 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 150.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,715 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 860.9% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 363,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,552,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.