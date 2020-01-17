Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 883 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 1.3% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,447,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 29.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Diageo stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,149. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.34. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $140.28 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

