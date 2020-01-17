Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 216 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.91, for a total transaction of $117,718.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $115,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,752 shares of company stock worth $5,607,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.12. 26,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,838. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average of $153.12. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price objective on Veeva Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

