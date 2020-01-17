Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 62,951 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 576.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,951 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.51. 255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

