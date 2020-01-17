Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.94. 80,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,461. The company has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a PE ratio of 125.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $184.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $159,151.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,793.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,706 shares of company stock valued at $68,301,769. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.66.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.