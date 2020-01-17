Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 9,681 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,618,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,747,000 after acquiring an additional 138,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 186,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,890 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,085,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJK traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.92. 157,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,382. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $24.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0713 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

