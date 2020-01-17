Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Up 15.2%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s stock price was up 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $21.58, approximately 314,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 281,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

