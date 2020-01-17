MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.95

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and traded as low as $18.51. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 21,173 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

