Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $530,000 in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth about $2,773,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 171.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 99,901 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 23.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 136,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $15.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of LOCO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $18.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.21 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

