Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Applied Materials by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. 201,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,225. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.