Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 158,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 17.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $160.79. 1,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,364. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1-year low of $133.77 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.

LANC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

