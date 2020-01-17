Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases 930 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $60,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Alphabet by 256.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $11.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,461.18. The company had a trading volume of 666,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,442.63. The firm has a market cap of $1,000.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,359.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,250.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,451.70.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

