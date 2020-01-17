Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Reduces Stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 149.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 6.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 600.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,655. PS Business Parks Inc has a one year low of $136.58 and a one year high of $192.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.39.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.91%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total transaction of $729,524.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.31, for a total value of $140,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,531 shares of company stock worth $1,696,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

