Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). Moleculin Biotech reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBRX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

MBRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,880,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 676,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

