Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 54,594 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,594 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $28,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPAB. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,292 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,027,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,984,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 171.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 963,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,445,000 after acquiring an additional 608,125 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,444,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. 7,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,602. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.