Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,684 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,355.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,994,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,597 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 804,190 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,909,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,449,000 after purchasing an additional 291,647 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $91.91. 32,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,746. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.41 and a 1-year high of $92.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

