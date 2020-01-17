Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1,991.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,144,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14,903.9% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 104,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $138.72. 310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,728. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $120.37 and a one year high of $139.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

