Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 51,373 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,373 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Highwater Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.28. 8,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,955. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.96 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.