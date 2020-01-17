Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 5,367 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

