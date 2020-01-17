Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Raised by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,380,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 19,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $180.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

MPWR opened at $180.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $5,991,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,728,703.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.11, for a total value of $3,403,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 370,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,317,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,004 shares of company stock worth $42,483,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.