Morgan Karole Prager Sells 35,870 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 35,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $2,153,276.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,450.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morgan Karole Prager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $550,100.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $523,500.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $523,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $227,150.00.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.29. 1,120,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,922. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 9.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 799.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 220,621 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 56.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

