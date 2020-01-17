Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MS. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

MS opened at $56.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 45.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $3,818,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

