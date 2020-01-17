Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.36.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,565,000 after purchasing an additional 297,026 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 729,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,463,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,102,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,614,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

