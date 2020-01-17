MorphoSys’ (MOR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:MOR traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. 1,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,718. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 million.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

