Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce $139.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.60 million and the lowest is $139.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $119.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $556.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.60 million to $559.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $604.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $151.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,527. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $422.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $58,740.00. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 955.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 78,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 236,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

