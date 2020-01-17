Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 53,863 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSI traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $174.91. The stock had a trading volume of 384,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,955. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $113.25 and a one year high of $182.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 37.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.79.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

