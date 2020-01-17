MovieBloc Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.08 or 0.03358082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00198606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,796,659,185 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.