Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSADY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of MSADY stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.72.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

