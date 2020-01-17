Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $291.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, and the increasing adoption of the ESG solution in the investment process. The company’s ESG rating for more than 2,800 companies is now available publicly, which is further expected to drive adoption rate for the ESG solution. Additionally, the acquisition of Carbon Delta enhances MSCI’s ability to provide climate risk assessment and assist investors with climate risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, strong traction in client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers, is a positive for the company. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. However, increasing demand for lower fee products from other index providers targeting new inflows is a headwind for the company.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.11.

MSCI stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.28. 5,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,945. Msci has a 1-year low of $158.51 and a 1-year high of $277.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.42.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Msci will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,452,651.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Msci by 8.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Msci by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

