Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Update

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 790,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $180,675.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,179.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $142,424.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,252,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,957,000 after purchasing an additional 105,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 52.0% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 110,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of MWA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 870,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.