Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $277.59

Mulberry Group PLC (LON:MUL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $277.59 and traded as high as $278.00. Mulberry Group shares last traded at $283.50, with a volume of 2,751 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $170.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 277.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 277.67.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Retail and Design. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, mini and micro, and classic bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear; and jackets and coats for women.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.