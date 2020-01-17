Mysterium Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Mysterium has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Mysterium token can currently be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liqui. Mysterium has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $2.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mysterium

Mysterium’s genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,672,502 tokens. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

