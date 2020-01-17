Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.35 and last traded at $37.34, approximately 1,076,323 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 737,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $3,769,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 280,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,563,263.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $151,695.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,026.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,616 shares of company stock worth $7,054,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Natera by 575.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Natera by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

