National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of National Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NBHC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.87. 141,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,917. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.37 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in National Bank by 122.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Bank by 16.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

