National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Now Covered by Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.35.

NOV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,697. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

