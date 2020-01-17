National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.35.

NOV opened at $23.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $32.63.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,639,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $947,879,000 after buying an additional 446,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,686,000 after buying an additional 488,523 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,534,761 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,038,000 after buying an additional 90,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,486,000 after buying an additional 639,957 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,389,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after buying an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

