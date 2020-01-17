nDEX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,437.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. nDEX has a market capitalization of $5,817.00 and approximately $4,437.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, nDEX has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One nDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.70 or 0.03405708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00197442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00127618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,978,687,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com . The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

