Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as a nutrition supplement company. It develops and produces cannabis products, marine oils, seed oils and pet supplements. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., formerly known as Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NEPT. ValuEngine raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neptune Wellness Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 787,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $244.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.70. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 187.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.