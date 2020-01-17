Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Netflix by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 491,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $180,555,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 9.2% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 6.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $1,763,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,361. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.29.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

