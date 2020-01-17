NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NetGear has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.27. NetGear had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetGear will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NetGear during the second quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

