Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NMRK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. 37,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

